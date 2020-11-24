NH panel rejects using remaining virus aid on food stamps

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Families receiving food stamps won’t get a boost from New Hampshire’s federal coronavirus relief aid.

The state has allocated all but $991,120 of the $1.25 billion it received. Any funds not allocated by Dec. 31 must be returned to Washington, but that won’t happen, the head of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery told a legislative advisory panel Monday. Whatever is left as the deadline nears will be put into the state’s unemployment trust fund, Taylor Caswell said.

“The bottom line is we are squarely on track to spend these funds down to the penny,” said Caswell, commissioner of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs.

Democrats on the panel wanted to use the remaining money for the food stamps program instead but were defeated 4-3. They unsuccessfully argued that shifting the balance to the food stamps program would be easy to do within the existing structure and that the unemployment system would be more likely to benefit from any future federal aid packages.

“People not being able to eat, that’s a significant concern,” said Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester.

Republican lawmakers shared the concern but raised questions about whether recipients would be forced to return any money that wasn’t spent by the end of the year. Caswell suggested it was too late to change course.

“There are many causes and organizations that are in a difficult place that haven’t seen relief funds or have a developing financial need,” he said. “But the fact is these funds must be spoken for by Dec 30, and we are driven to meet that deadline and not return any funds to Washington.”

