Northern New York man killed in ATV crash

(KOTA)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Northern New York man was killed in an ATV crash.

New York State Police say it happened on Trout Pond Road in Keeseville on Sunday night.

Troopers responding to a report of an ATV crash there found Adrian Bombard, 56, of Au Sable Forks, dead on the trail under his four-wheeler.

Police say Bombard was headed north on the trail when he hit a log and his ATV rolled. Bombard was thrown off and the ATV landed on top of him.

