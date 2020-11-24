Advertisement

Northfield assisted living facility hit with COVID outbreak

File photo
File photo(KFYR)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northfield assisted living facility is one of at least five new long-term care COVID outbreaks the state is monitoring.

The outbreak at Four Seasons Care Home in Northfield now has a total of 38 cases.

Health officials Tuesday said other cases are at facilities in Berlin, Bradford, Barre, and South Burlington are currently in the single digits.

The other major outbreak that is ongoing is at Rutland Health and Rehab, where officials Tuesday reported 27 residents and 15 staff have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several downtown Burlington restaurants that have taken hard hits during the pandemic are...
Downtown Burlington restaurants to close after new COVID rules
Vermont daily case count modeling.
Vt. COVID modeling reveals dangers of ignoring guidelines
Crews battled a fire at Cyr Lumber on Poor Farm Road in Milton Monday afternoon.
Milton sawmill destroyed in blaze
Police are investigating a homicide at the Quality Inn in Rutland City.
Police investigating homicide at Rutland hotel
U-32 High School
Three Washington County school members test positive

Latest News

Expert advice on how to cook and carve your Thanksgiving turkey.
Cooking and carving the perfect Thanksgiving turkey
carve
Cooking and carving the perfect Thanksgiving turkey - clipped version
A first in Vermont-- an addiction recovery program for women is ready to open its doors.
How Jenna’s Promise aims to help Vermont women in recovery
Addressing Vermonters’ mental health concerns during COVID