Northfield assisted living facility hit with COVID outbreak

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northfield assisted living facility is one of at least five new long-term care COVID outbreaks the state is monitoring.

The outbreak at Four Seasons Care Home in Northfield now has a total of 38 cases.

Health officials Tuesday said other cases are at facilities in Berlin, Bradford, Barre, and South Burlington are currently in the single digits.

The other major outbreak that is ongoing is at Rutland Health and Rehab, where officials Tuesday reported 27 residents and 15 staff have now tested positive for COVID-19.

