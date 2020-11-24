Advertisement

Notch Road closed for the winter

The Notch Road has closed for the winter. - File photo
The Notch Road has closed for the winter. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a sure sign winter is drawing near. The Smugglers’ Notch Road has closed for the season.

VTrans announced the closure Tuesday afternoon.

They said snow showers in the mountains over the past couple of weeks have left several inches of snow and ice on scenic Route 108 in Cambridge.

So VTrans has officially closed the Notch Road for the winter.

The steep and tightly curved road is closed every winter.

