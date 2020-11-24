Report give insights on disabled Vermonters in the workforce

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We all know the current job market challenges due to the pandemic, but how inclusive is Vermont’s labor force?

A new report looks into Vermonters with disabilities and whether they are getting enough opportunities. Currently, only about half of the 46,000 Vermonters with disabilities who are able and willing to work are actually employed.

Darren Perron spoke with Sarah Launderville, the executive director at the Vermont Center for Independent Living, about the new report, Working with Disability: Toward a truly inclusive Vermont labor force.

