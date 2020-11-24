Advertisement

Report give insights on disabled Vermonters in the workforce

File photo
File photo(WAFF)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We all know the current job market challenges due to the pandemic, but how inclusive is Vermont’s labor force?

A new report looks into Vermonters with disabilities and whether they are getting enough opportunities. Currently, only about half of the 46,000 Vermonters with disabilities who are able and willing to work are actually employed.

Darren Perron spoke with Sarah Launderville, the executive director at the Vermont Center for Independent Living, about the new report, Working with Disability: Toward a truly inclusive Vermont labor force.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several downtown Burlington restaurants that have taken hard hits during the pandemic are...
Downtown Burlington restaurants to close after new COVID rules
Crews battled a fire at Cyr Lumber on Poor Farm Road in Milton Monday afternoon.
Milton sawmill destroyed in blaze
Police are investigating a homicide at the Quality Inn in Rutland City.
Police investigating homicide at Rutland hotel
U-32 High School
Three Washington County school members test positive
Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance at the Quality Inn around 3:40 a.m....
Police investigating suspicious death in Rutland City

Latest News

F-35s doing night flying
VANG to hold F-35 night flying operations
The Notch Road has closed for the winter. - File photo
Notch Road closed for the winter
Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds up a turkey face mask at his news briefing on Tuesday.
Cuomo: Make hard but smart choice not to travel or gather
Vermont's health commissioner says he's encouraged by what he sees in the COVID vaccines so far.
Vt. health commissioner encouraged by what he sees in COVID vaccines