Retailers disappointed in governor’s message to avoid shopping

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says if you don’t have to shop on Black Friday, don’t. The state is trying to prevent a Thanksgiving surge of COVID cases. But the message has some Vermont businesses concerned.

Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace is one of Vermont’s biggest shopping destinations.

Mayor Miro Weinberger and other local leaders say there are still other ways to shop local if you don’t feel safe shopping in person.

The governor did not say retailers need to close, but he asked them to follow the coronavirus protocols, such as limiting the number of customers, and he did urge people not to shop unless they have to.

Burlington’s mayor says the many shops and restaurants in the Queen City are open for takeout, local delivery and online shopping, so if you decide not to shop in person, you can still shop local.

“I do think you can do both. You can be consistent with the state guidance and be shopping locally in Burlington,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

“These business owners have been pivoting and they have been pivoting rapidly since some of the guidance coming from Montpelier has changed and they are really offering ways to get their goods or their product or their food out to everyone in the safest manner possible,” said Kara Alnasrawi, the executive director of the Church Street Marketplace.

The mayor said they are still examining the information that came out Tuesday and will re-evaluate whether they need to make any changes as the holidays continue.

Within the next week we have Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and then Cyber Monday. And the governor’s message Tuesday has some Vermont businesses concerned.

Businesses I spoke with on Church Street plan to be open and follow the same capacity restrictions they have been following.

They say they have been hit hard and need a boost from the holiday shopping and are following the protocols.

“I’m disappointed by it. I think he is reacting to trouble policing within larger big box stores,” said Mark Bouchette of Homeport. “A lot of local businesses are in critical positions right now and are counting on the season to be able to survive.”

The mayor’s office says 70% of Church Street businesses are locally owned and they have worked to keep people safe since they reopened.

The mayor also mentioned a website that lists most of the businesses in the city and can help categorize them. Click here for loveburlington.org.

