Rutland man offers sign of support to rehab center

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - We know COVID is especially dangerous when it spreads where senior citizens live. In Rutland over the weekend, there was a show of support for one facility that has been particularly hard hit.

Rutland resident Eric Valcour created a 4-by-8-foot sign which faces the Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. It reads, “Hang in there neighbors.” Valcour says he feels bad about what the community is going through and wants them to know people are thinking about them, so he and his two sons painted the message and hung Christmas lights.

“I just want them to know that there are people out here thinking about them and realize that they must be in a really hard situation in there. I was looking at our street here and I was wondering what they’re going to be looking at when they look out the window and I thought there’s not much to look at, but maybe a little light will brighten their mood a little bit,” Valcour said.

He says he has hung shelves in the center before and knows people who have lived there, so he feels a connection to the community.

