Rutland officer cleared in July shooting

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Attorney General says a Rutland police officer was justified in the non-fatal shooting of a local man following a car chase last summer.

The AG’s office Tuesday said Officer Tyler Billings’ actions last July were justified and that he will not face any charges. Police say the shooting happened during a drug investigation. They say Officer Nate Harvey tried to prevent Michael Goodnough, 45, of Rutland from leaving. Goodnough accelerated backward dragging Harvey. That’s when Billings fired his gun eight times. Goodnough was wounded but survived.

The AG’s report found the shooting “reasonable and necessary to protect Officer Harvey from an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury.”

The report also analyzed the shooting through the lens of a new law passed by the Legislature this year. The law, which doesn’t go into effect until next July, requires investigators to assess the totality of the officer’s actions, not just the moment at which he fired his gun. The report concluded Billings’ actions would still have been justified under the new standards.

