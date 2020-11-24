Several positive cases connected to North Country bar
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSABLE FORKS, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York bar is now being tied to several COVID-19 cases and you’re being given a heads up.
Public health experts say several people sick with coronavirus now say they had gone to 20 Main Bar in Ausable Forks.
If you were at the bar on any day between November 10th and 15th, you may have been exposed to coronavirus.
You’re being advised to monitor your health for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested.
