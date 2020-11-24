Advertisement

Several positive cases connected to North Country bar

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSABLE FORKS, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York bar is now being tied to several COVID-19 cases and you’re being given a heads up.

Public health experts say several people sick with coronavirus now say they had gone to 20 Main Bar in Ausable Forks.

If you were at the bar on any day between November 10th and 15th, you may have been exposed to coronavirus.

You’re being advised to monitor your health for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested.

Several positive cases now identify having been at 20 Main Bar in Ausable Forks, NY. If you spent time at this...

Posted by Essex County, NY Public Health on Monday, November 23, 2020

