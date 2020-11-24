State leaders to hold press briefing ahead of Thanksgiving

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders are holding a pandemic press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

We expect an update on the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Vermont, the situations and outbreaks the health department is monitoring, and testing capacity.

With Thanksgiving this Thursday, a reminder about the ban on social gatherings and travel restrictions will likely also be talked about.

We’ll carry the press conference live for you right here on Channel 3.

