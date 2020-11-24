UVM’s Lamb signs contract with Detroit Pistons

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former UVM standout is now set to embark on the next stage of his career. UVM men’s basketball star Anthony Lamb has signed a contract with the Detroit Pistons. It’s known as an Exhibit 10 contract. An Exhibit 10 contract is a non-guaranteed one-year, minimum salary deal that allows a player to make a bonus of up to $50,000 if he is waived and remains on the franchise’s G League squad for at least 60 days.

The contract serves as an incentive for a player, if he doesn’t make the NBA squad, to stay in the G League as opposed to signing with a team internationally, like in Europe. The G League is the NBA’s top developmental league.

This deal means Lamb will get an opportunity to take part at Detroit’s training camp, which is set to open December 1st. The new season begins three weeks later.

Unfortunately, this is a tough season for an undrafted rookie to enter the NBA. With the pandemic pushing the end of this past season into the summer and early fall, there is no NBA Summer League or rookie training camps that would allow a player to make a name for themselves.

Lamb was a two-time America East player of the year, and in is senior season, led Vermont in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots.

