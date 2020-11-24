Advertisement

Vt. Air National Guard to hold F-35 night flying operations

F-35s doing night flying
F-35s doing night flying(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Air National Guard will start nighttime operations next Tuesday.

The Guard will conduct flying at night for eight days, from December 1st through the 5th, and the 8th through 11th. Takeoffs will begin around 4:30 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. The F-35s will land between 6 and 8 p.m. and will be taking off from Burlington international airport.

