Vermont schools will ask students if they celebrated at home

(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is again encouraging people to limit Thanksgiving gatherings this week to members of their immediate households.

The state says small gatherings are responsible for the current surge of cases of COVID-19.

Small gatherings have already been prohibited, but officials worry many will chose to gather for Thanksgiving anyway.

Gov. Phil Scott says that next week school children and their parents will be asked if they attended gatherings outside their households.

Any who say “Yes,” will be required to quarantine at home and participate in school remotely.

Scott says businesses will be encouraged to ask the same questions of their employees. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

