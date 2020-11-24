Vt. teen charged with hitting deer decoy with car

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says an 18-year-old Barre teenager is facing charges after allegedly running over a deer decoy in Plainfield.

Game wardens did not release the name or gender of the teenager involved in the Nov. 12 incident. Wardens had set up deer decoy operation in Plainfield. A vehicle turned into the field where the decoys were set up and ran over one of the decoys just before 1 a.m. Two days later, after receiving a tip, the wardens located the vehicle and the teenager who admitted to the actions.

The individual is due to appear in family court.

