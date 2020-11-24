Advertisement

Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s governor said he is reopening an emergency COVID-19 hospital on Staten Island as the number of hospitalizations and infections surge.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will hold a COVID press briefing Tuesday. Watch live at 11 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in new browser window or watch above.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday is worried that news of the vaccine on its way could give people a false sense of security about the need to still follow social distancing and mask rules during the holiday season. Cuomo said the increased spread of COVID-19 is already stressing hospital capacity on Staten Island. The South Beach emergency hospital once cared for 200 patients this spring.

The governor is now designating the southern half of Staten Island as an orange zone.

