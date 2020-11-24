Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s governor said he is reopening an emergency COVID-19 hospital on Staten Island as the number of hospitalizations and infections surge.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday is worried that news of the vaccine on its way could give people a false sense of security about the need to still follow social distancing and mask rules during the holiday season. Cuomo said the increased spread of COVID-19 is already stressing hospital capacity on Staten Island. The South Beach emergency hospital once cared for 200 patients this spring.

The governor is now designating the southern half of Staten Island as an orange zone.

