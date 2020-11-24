BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The sun! The sun! It sure was great to see the sun again today, although it won’t last.

High pressure took hold today, finally clearing the skies after some lingering clouds and flurries this morning. It’s been chilly, with temperatures holding in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.

This evening, it will be clear and cold, but a warm front will move in from the south with clouds, and warming temperatures by morning. Look for a few snow showers around daybreak on Wednesday, mainly north, but we’ll just get a trace to maybe an inch or so of snow, especially in the higher elevations.

Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 30s on Wednesday, and while most of the day will be dry, there is a chance for a few rain showers late afternoon and into the evening hours.

A heavier, steadier batch of rain will move in Wednesday night into the first part of Thursday for Thanksgiving. That steady rain will taper off to a few scattered rain showers for the rest of the day, it will be milder with afternoon temperatures getting well into the 40s.

Friday will be even a little warmer, but clouds will be persistent.

Over the weekend, a clipper system may bring a few rain or snow showers late Saturday into Saturday night. Then we’ll get some sunshine back on Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler again over the weekend.

A bigger coastal storm system is possible early next week which could bring rain and snow. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking that storm over the next few days to see how it evolves and how it will be affecting us.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.