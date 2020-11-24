BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Today will be one of those days where it looks warm out the window, but it will be chilly and blustery once you head out the door.

An area of Arctic high pressure is building into the northeast, and after some morning clouds & flurries, there will be a good deal of sunshine as we get into the afternoon. But temperatures will be stuck in the upper 20s and low 30s, with wind chills down in the teens.

Tonight will start clear & cold, but a warm front will start to move in from the south with clouds, and warming temperatures by morning. That front will bring a few snow showers around daybreak on Wednesday, mainly north, but we’ll just get a trace to maybe an inch or so of snow, especially in the higher elevations.

As it continue to warm into the mid-to-upper 30s on Wednesday, there is a chance for a few rain showers late afternoon into the evening hours.

Then a heavier, steadier batch of rain will move in Wednesday night into the first part of Thursday for Thanksgiving. That steady rain will taper off to a few on-and-off rain showers for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be getting well into the 40s.

Friday will be even a little warmer, but mostly cloudy. Temperatures will come down a notch over the weekend.

Over the weekend, a clipper system may bring a few rain or snow showers late Saturday into Saturday night. Then we’ll get some sunshine back on Sunday.

A bigger coastal storm system is possible early next week which could bring rain and snow. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking that storm over the next few days to see how it evolves and how it will be affecting us. -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.