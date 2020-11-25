Advertisement

Biden to deliver Thanksgiving address to nation

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday to deliver a Thanksgiving message from Wilmington, Delaware.

According to his transition team, Biden will “discuss the shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season.”

Biden will also say the country can and will get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The address will be livestreamed.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont daily case count modeling.
Vt. COVID modeling reveals dangers of ignoring guidelines
Vermont schools will ask students if they celebrated at home
Randolph Union High School
Orange Southwest schools go remote; contact tracers face defiance
Crews battled a fire at Cyr Lumber on Poor Farm Road in Milton Monday afternoon.
Milton sawmill destroyed in blaze
File photo
Vt. teen charged with hitting deer decoy with car

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, people pass the News Corporation headquarters building...
Fox News, family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich settle suit
Thanksgiving air travel is expected to be down, according to the AAA.
Thanksgiving travel sees sharp decline during pandemic
The former Meghan Markle, 39, said she was sharing her story to help break the silence around...
Duchess of Sussex reveals she had miscarriage in the summer
UVM has no enforcement or penalty for students that leave even with a positive COVID test
UVM students leave for Thanksgiving break