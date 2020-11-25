Lawyer: Epstein’s ex Maxwell faces onerous jail conditions
NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer for a British socialite charged with procuring teenage girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse says her client’s sleep is interrupted every 15 minutes in jail to ensure she is breathing.
Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge Tuesday that Ghislaine Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder.
She asked a judge to intervene on her client’s behalf.
She said Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal thoughts. Maxwell is being held without bail in a federal facility in Brooklyn as she awaits a July trial.
Prosecutors declined to comment.
