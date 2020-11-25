New York state may speed up, permanently expand vote-by-mail

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York may permanently expand voting by mail while also trying to speed up its molasses-slow process for counting absentee ballots.

A proposed constitutional amendment would do away with the rule limiting absentee voting to people who are ill, have a physical disability or will be out-of-town on Election Day.

The proposal cleared one round of legislative approval in 2019.

Senate Elections Committee Chairman Zellnor Myrie said he is optimistic it will pass a second required round as soon as January, which would clear the way for the amendment to be put before voters in a referendum as soon as next fall.

