North Country sees increased community spread

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - In Essex County, New York, officials say there’s a big jump in COVID-19 cases.

Health leaders say community spread is happening because of small, indoor gatherings among family and friends who then bring the infection to their worksites, schools, places of worship and places they go for recreation and entertainment.

St. Mary’s School and church, Ticonderoga Central School District, and the Elderwood Nursing Home in Ticonderoga are all affected.

The latest report shows 8 more positive cases on top of 12 the day before.

