Advertisement

North Country sees increased community spread

Ticonderoga Central School District
Ticonderoga Central School District(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - In Essex County, New York, officials say there’s a big jump in COVID-19 cases.

Health leaders say community spread is happening because of small, indoor gatherings among family and friends who then bring the infection to their worksites, schools, places of worship and places they go for recreation and entertainment.

St. Mary’s School and church, Ticonderoga Central School District, and the Elderwood Nursing Home in Ticonderoga are all affected.

The latest report shows 8 more positive cases on top of 12 the day before.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont daily case count modeling.
Vt. COVID modeling reveals dangers of ignoring guidelines
Vermont schools will ask students if they celebrated at home
File photo
Vt. teen charged with hitting deer decoy with car
Randolph Union High School
Orange Southwest schools go remote; contact tracers face defiance
Crews battled a fire at Cyr Lumber on Poor Farm Road in Milton Monday afternoon.
Milton sawmill destroyed in blaze

Latest News

Travelers seen at the Burlington International Airport Wednesday morning.
Burlington airport sees fewer travelers this Thanksgiving
Airport sees fewer travelers this Thanksgiving
Airport sees fewer travelers this Thanksgiving
Director of Aviation at Burlington says typically they see around 11,000 travelers for...
Burlington Airport sees fewer travelers this Thanksgiving
Vermont to see over $350,000 in Home Depot settlement
Vermont to see over $350,000 in Home Depot settlement