Statehouse Christmas Tree set up in Montpelier by state employees

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Statehouse Christmas tree is up!

Vermont state employees set up the 48-foot Balsam Fir in front of the Statehouse Tuesday in Montpelier.

The tree was donated from Len & Mary Ann Cadwallader’s farm in Wallingford. The family says they are thrilled to donate a tree to the state house, as well as to Dartmouth college.

