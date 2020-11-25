Statehouse Christmas Tree set up in Montpelier by state employees

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Statehouse Christmas tree is up!

Vermont state employees set up the 48-foot Balsam Fir in front of the Statehouse Tuesday in Montpelier.

The tree was donated from Len & Mary Ann Cadwallader’s farm in Wallingford. The family says they are thrilled to donate a tree to the state house, as well as to Dartmouth college.

