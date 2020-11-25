UVM students leave for Thanksgiving break

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday was the last day of in-person instruction for the semester for University of Vermont students.

The Vermont Health Department’s guidance for students to clear isolation calls for at least 10 days to pass after symptoms started. If a student is asymptomatic, they still have to wait 10 days.

WCAX talked with UVM officials to see if the school will force students to stay here during the holidays.

“No, but they have been amazingly great about it. All of our students are really terrific and very compliant with everything we have asked of them, and what the governor has asked of them so we do have some students staying,” said Annie Stevens, the UVM Vice Provost of Student Affairs.

There is no enforcement or penalty if a student decides to leave. The isolation policy is the same for off-campus students too.

26 have tested positive in the previous week. Six on-campus students are in isolation.

UVM strongly encourages them to stay and will provide support, guidance and resources.

On and off campus students staying during the holiday are being provided food or meals as well.

