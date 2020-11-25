Advertisement

UVM students leave for Thanksgiving break

By Dom Amato
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday was the last day of in-person instruction for the semester for University of Vermont students.

The Vermont Health Department’s guidance for students to clear isolation calls for at least 10 days to pass after symptoms started. If a student is asymptomatic, they still have to wait 10 days.

WCAX talked with UVM officials to see if the school will force students to stay here during the holidays.

“No, but they have been amazingly great about it. All of our students are really terrific and very compliant with everything we have asked of them, and what the governor has asked of them so we do have some students staying,” said Annie Stevens, the UVM Vice Provost of Student Affairs.

There is no enforcement or penalty if a student decides to leave. The isolation policy is the same for off-campus students too.

26 have tested positive in the previous week. Six on-campus students are in isolation.

UVM strongly encourages them to stay and will provide support, guidance and resources.

On and off campus students staying during the holiday are being provided food or meals as well.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont daily case count modeling.
Vt. COVID modeling reveals dangers of ignoring guidelines
Vermont schools will ask students if they celebrated at home
Randolph Union High School
Orange Southwest schools go remote; contact tracers face defiance
Crews battled a fire at Cyr Lumber on Poor Farm Road in Milton Monday afternoon.
Milton sawmill destroyed in blaze
File photo
Vt. teen charged with hitting deer decoy with car

Latest News

UVM has no enforcement or penalty for students that leave even with a positive COVID test
Testing before college students leave
Burlington School District looking to recruit teachers of color
Burlington School District looking to recruit teachers of color
Burlington School District looking to recruit teachers of color
Burlington School District looking to recruit teachers of color
Vt. Dept. of Labor warns of phishing scam
Department of Labor warns of phishing scam