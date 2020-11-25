Advertisement

Vermont to see over $350,000 in Home Depot settlement

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple hundred thousand dollars is going to Vermont after a settlement with Home Depot.

Attorney General TJ Donovan says back in 2014, a hacker used malware to get the credit card information of people who used the self checkout during specific times at Home Depot.

40 million customers were affected.

The settlement with 45 states and D.C. is worth $17.5 million. Vermont is getting $354,000.

Donovan says Home Depot is also upping its data security practices to protect credit card information.

