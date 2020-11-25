Advertisement

Vt. Dept. of Labor warns of phishing scam

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 1:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Labor is warning of a phishing scam involving workers compensation related to COVID-19. Some people were sent scam emails and texts with a link to an application or web form instructing them to “file for covid-19 workers compensation benefits.” The message says “eligible workers” receive three thousand seven hundred fifty dollars, which is not real. If you get an email like this, reach out to the Department of Labor. Don’t click on the links.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont daily case count modeling.
Vt. COVID modeling reveals dangers of ignoring guidelines
Vermont schools will ask students if they celebrated at home
Randolph Union High School
Orange Southwest schools go remote; contact tracers face defiance
Crews battled a fire at Cyr Lumber on Poor Farm Road in Milton Monday afternoon.
Milton sawmill destroyed in blaze
File photo
Vt. teen charged with hitting deer decoy with car

Latest News

Christmas tree being brought to the Vermont Statehouse
Statehouse Christmas Tree set up in Montpelier by state employees
Students waiting for the bus in South Burlington.
Burlington School District looking to recruit teachers of color
The Burlington School District is trying to come up with ways to recruit and retain more...
Burlington School District Meeting
statehouse christmas tree
Statehouse Christmas tree