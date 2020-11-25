Vt. Dept. of Labor warns of phishing scam

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Labor is warning of a phishing scam involving workers compensation related to COVID-19. Some people were sent scam emails and texts with a link to an application or web form instructing them to “file for covid-19 workers compensation benefits.” The message says “eligible workers” receive three thousand seven hundred fifty dollars, which is not real. If you get an email like this, reach out to the Department of Labor. Don’t click on the links.

