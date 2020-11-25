BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Thanksgiving Eve, everyone! This Wednesday will start out with a brief bout of wintry weather. A warm front, moving from SW to NE, is bringing along a batch of snow showers. The snow will only amount to a trace to around an inch of accumulation in our northern areas, but that could be enough to slicken up some roads, so take it easy as you head out in the morning.

Those snow showers will quickly move north of the Canadian border in the morning, then the rest of the day will be just mostly cloudy. It will be breezy out of the south as warmer air slowly works its way in.

The warming trend will continue through the end of the week. But a frontal system will be spreading some on-and-off rain showers around the region tonight and through the day on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

A few rain showers may linger into early Friday morning, otherwise the rest of the day should be dry, but mostly cloudy.

The weekend will be just a bit cooler. A weak clipper system may bring just a few rain or snow showers late on Saturday. Sunday will feature some sunshine.

A bigger, stronger storm system will be affecting us as we get into the start of next week. Right now, it looks like we will be staying on the warm side of this storm system, so what we will get out of it is lots of rain & wind, especially late Monday into early Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking that storm system for next week and we will continue to narrow down what you can expect out of it.

Happy Thanksgiving, and stay safe, everyone! -Gary

