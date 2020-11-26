Advertisement

How can the state get broadband to more Vermonters?

By Dom Amato
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A federally funded 300-page independent review of Vermont’s connectivity during the pandemic is complete.

It lays out what’s working, where the gaps are and helps guide state leaders as they reevaluate the plan for broadband expansion moving forward.

Our Dom Amato spoke with Vermont Public Service Commissioner June Tierney about some of what’s in the review and whether it’s achievable. Watch the video for the full interview.

The Public Service Department is also looking for public comment on the plan. You can submit comments online or during one of the two virtual public hearings. Click here for more information.

