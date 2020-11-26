Advertisement

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes flight in virus times

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The balloons were in the sky and the marching bands took to the streets for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, but coronavirus restrictions meant it was without the throngs of people usually scrambling for a view.

Instead of the usual path through Manhattan, this year’s parade was kept to the area in front of Macy’s flagship store and aimed at a television audience instead of live crowds.

There were some familiar balloon faces, of course, including Snoopy, Ronald McDonald, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

But the bigger balloons were missing the numerous handlers who would normally be walking underneath and holding the ropes. This year, they were attached to vehicles that kept them moving and decreased the number of people needed.

A number of entertainers performed, including Pentatonix, Keke Palmer and Sofia Carson, and a slew of Broadway shows were represented in taped performances from their casts.

Even with the pandemic protocols, the fact that the parade took place made it a rare festivity in a city that has seen most of its major events cancelled over the last year because of the virus.

The parade organizers recognized that reality, including representatives of some of the New York City parades that hadn’t been able to happen — the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Mermaid Parade, the Puerto Rican Day Parade and NYC Pride March.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State officials have growing concerns about COVID outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Growing concerns about outbreaks at long-term care facilities
Quincy Ambe
NH police: Driver found parked, asleep on I-93 drags troopers
Viewer photo
Scott encourages ‘Vermont Lights the Way’ holiday campaign
File photo
Health dept. warns of possible exposure at Vt. church
Police investigating home invasion in Orleans

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
Dan and Whit’s has been an Upper Valley community staple for what may feel like forever.
Norwich store helping neighboring businesses keep the lights on
Lighting contest to bring joy to the community
Newport lighting contest to brighten up your year
'Tis the season for giving, and for the 30th year in a row, the Fletcher Free Library is asking...
Fletcher Free Library seeks donations for Books for Children Gift Campaign
What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th
What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th