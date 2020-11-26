Montpelier man dies in I-189 crash

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly crash on Interstate 189 is being investigated.

Police say it happened in South Burlington near Shelburne Road Wednesday around 9:30 a.m.

Officers say Michael Minoli, 70, of Montpelier, drove off the road, went several hundred feet into a grassy area off the shoulder and stopped in a patch of trees.

He was taken to the hospital and died.

Police say he was wearing a seat belt and that the roads were wet from snow, but they did not say what caused the crash.

