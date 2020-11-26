More COVID cases reported at Rutland care facility

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - There were no new COVID numbers from the Vermont Department of Health on Thursday because of the holiday.

We will get new case counts and data again on Friday.

But WCAX News has learned two more residents at Rutland Health and Rehab have tested positive for the coronavirus.

That brings the total to 30 residents and 15 staff members at that long-term care facility. Five residents have died.

The facility will test everyone again on Friday.

