Nearly $432K in ‘Moose Plate’ sales to NH conservation projects

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire State Conservation Committee has awarded nearly $432,000 in grants from its “Moose Plate” program to 21 projects to protect, restore and enhance the state’s natural resources.

Seven grants, each totaling $24,000, are going to a range of projects, such as trail, bridge and pond improvements, and forest expansion.

Eligible grant applicants include county conservation districts, municipalities; qualified conservation nonprofits, county cooperative extension natural resource programs, public and private schools, and scout groups.

Project categories include water quality and quantity, wildlife habitat, soil conservation and flooding, best management practices, conservation planning and land conservation.

