Rutland hair salons team up to fight hunger in their community

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Three Rutland hair salons joined forces to make their giving go further this holiday season. Our Olivia Lyons takes you on their donating journey.

“It has been such a tough year, we’re so happy to be working again,” Laurel Austin said. “We thought we would spread the wealth.”

Austin and her co-workers at La Salon typically make charitable donations during the holiday season.

However, the pandemic caused them to change their avenues in 2020.

So they decided to donate food to the Open Door Mission in Rutland: a turkey, three bags of sweet potatoes, a bag of regular potatoes and three pumpkin pies.

The Open Door Mission feeds the homeless, those with food-insecurity and veterans.

“This place helped me out a few years ago,” Oliver Huntley said. “I was a heroin addict for a long time and pill addict, and I got clean and came here and they gave me a chance and I’ve been working here for seven years now.”

La Salon didn’t stop with the food donations. They continued the giving. And thanks to the small community of stylists, teamed up with two other local salons.

They donated money to Rutland’s Community Cupboard.

One of the salons is Kim Mecier’s Avanti Hair Salon. Mecier says everyone should have a great holiday season.

“We need to get the economy moving in Rutland and I believe in Rutland,” Mecier said.

Another donor is Kristin Mattison at Dorset Salon.

Together, the three small salons managed to donate $550.

And it could not have come at a better time. Rebekah Stephens, the executive director of Rutland’s Community Cupboard, says they are seeing more than a 50% increase of people coming for food.

On average, the cupboard sees 10 new families a day, 50 each week.

“The need is forever great and so this donation is going to go a long way to help us feed them,” Stephens said.

Stephens says she’s happy from the community’s donations, but reminds everyone food insecurity and charitable giving do not end when the holidays do.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.