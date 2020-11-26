Upper Valley community Thanksgiving tradition continues

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The pandemic has changed our lives in countless ways. But some things, this Thanksgiving holiday, remain the same. Our Adam Sullivan shows you one tradition in the Upper Valley that went on.

An annual tradition 11 years in the making at the Sacred Heart Church in Lebanon, New Hampshire, is continuing this Thanksgiving holiday.

Boxes after boxes of Thanksgiving meals with all the fixings are packed into cars out behind the Sacred Heart Church. Some of the meals are going directly to thankful recipients, others are being driven to pickup points across the Upper Valley, like one at the White River School, just over the Vermont border.

“We all need to eat and we all should be thankful for what we have and luckily here, no one has had the virus,” Dorothy Murphy said.

Murphy lives at Quail Hollow, a senior living community in Lebanon. Some 75 meals were delivered there Thursday morning.

“There is a lot of people here who don’t want to cook a big meal for one or two people. It’s a lot of work,” she said.

Those who were able picked up their meals at the church. John Pomeroy has enough food to feed his family of seven.

“We are not heading to Vermont because we are not able to be with my mom. So, she is cooking for just her family and the rest of us are staying down here and having a quieter meal but it’s ready to go, no cooking,” Pomeroy said.

Preparations for this mammoth meal began well before the holiday. Earlier in the week, volunteers spent the day pulling apart the cooked birds-- literally one ton of turkey.

“And for me, it’s all about, I have opportunities and I have resources and I’m on my way to living a fulfilling life and I want other people to live a fulfilling life,” volunteer Theresa Calandrella said.

In a typical year, the basement would be packed with community members dining together. And while that can’t happen this year, event organizer Leonard Angelli sums up the day with just one word: love.

“Love of community, love of individuals, love of people who just want to share with each other,” Angelli said.

In total, more than 2,000 meals were delivered throughout the Upper Valley. An impressive statistic which shows the show, or in this case the service, must go on.

