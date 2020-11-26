Vermont sibling savers honored for being fiscally responsible

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Financial security is a goal for many, if not all of us. A Vermont couple is instilling the importance of saving and the pitfalls of spending into their two children and they’re using technology to do it. As Scott Fleishman shows you, they’re becoming more well-rounded kids by balancing their bank accounts.

When 11-year-old Noah Blanchard does his chores, like making the bed or doing laundry, he receives an allowance from his parents. But just giving him a few dollars of cash each week doesn’t cut it in this household.

Noah Blanchard (Courtesy: The Blanchard Family)

“Part of our duty as parents is to launch our kids into the world and in doing that, being able to understand money is an incredibly important thing. Also to be able to understand virtual money,” dad Seth Blanchard said.

Noah’s father Seth, a financial planner, purchased an app called BusyKid a few years ago. Through a special debit card and online account, kids like Noah and his older sister Emma are learning money management skills through real life-lessons.

Emma Blanchard (Courtesy: The Blanchard Family)

“Once they get the money, they need to save a little bit of it, they need to share a little bit of it and they need to spend a little bit of it,” said Gregg Murset of BusyKid.

Murset, also a financial planner, released the latest version of the BusyKid app last January. There are currently about 350,000 people across the country using it, including the Blanchard family in Georgia, Vermont.

“For kids, money is invisible. It’s like numbers on a little screen and so we’ve got to teach them what the numbers mean,” Murset said.

Seth and Leanne Blanchard assign values to Noah and Emma’s chores. At the end of each week, allowance is deposited in their accounts. Some of that money goes into savings, the rest can be spent, invested or donated.

Noah has given some of his money to Hope Cam where kids with Cancer get laptops so they can communicate with others through Zoom. He’s also donated to 4 Paws for Ability, so disabled children and veterans with hearing issues can have a dog for assistance.

“It felt really good and everything that I’m making a difference in the world and it really felt that my hard work has paid off,” Noah said.

Noah has had an average savings account balance of more than $300 all year. Emma has more than $200 in her account and the two had no debit card issues, whether it be a low balance or decline.

“It does make them think, it’s easy to spend Mom’s money on this little thing, but when it’s my own, maybe I don’t need that and I’m going to save it for something else,” mom Leanne Blanchard said.

BusyKid recently named Emma and Noah Blanchard two of its 100 Best of the Best Financial Whiz KIds of 2020. They received a special badge on the app and a $100 bonus added to each of their BusyKid accounts. They were the only Vermont kids to receive the honor.

“What I always do before I buy something, I always want to have double the amount of what it costs. You never want to have zero dollars, no matter how nice it is. You want to have some money,” Noah said.

For Noah and Emma, learning on the job has never been more rewarding.

Through incentives, like getting good grades, kids can also earn bonus money toward their BusyKid accounts.

The BusyKid app is $19.99 a year. Click here for more information.

Noah, Seth, Leanne and Emma Blanchard. (Courtesy: The Blanchard Family)

