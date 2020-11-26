VSAC offers its 1st-ever Vermont virtual college fair

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Next week, you and your high school student can visit Vermont colleges and universities without stepping on campus.

VSAC, or the Vermont Student Assistance Corp., is hosting its first-ever virtual college fair on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The program highlights schools in the Green Mountain State, from Bennington College to Northern Vermont University. Each virtual tour lasts 45 minutes with a presentation and an opportunity to talk to admissions representatives.

“You can ask the school, ‘How are you dealing with the pandemic? What will my life be like on campus next year?’ And they have lots of good answers of how they’ve transformed, as well,” said Patrick Leduc of VSAC. “A lot of them are really looking for ways to make it safe so that you can have that full on-campus experience if that’s what you’re looking for.”

Leduc says the goal is to help students who’ve started their path maintain momentum and inspire others who haven’t to start the search.

Participating schools:

Bennington College

Castleton University

Champlain College

Community College of Vermont

Landmark College

Middlebury College

Northern Vermont University

Norwich University

St. Michael’s College

Sterling College

University of Vermont

Vermont Technical College

