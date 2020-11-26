Advertisement

Vt. Fish and Wildlife thankful for wild turkey restoration

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: VTF&W/John Hall)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 12:50 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says one thing to be thankful for this year is the restoration of the wild turkey population in the state.

Wild turkeys disappeared from Vermont in the mid-to-late 1800s because of habitat destruction from land clearing for farming, the department said. At that time, only a quarter of the state was covered by forest, officials said.

The wild turkeys in Vermont now originate from just 31 wild turkeys stocked in Rutland County in 1969 and 1970, the department said State wildlife groups moved the birds north.

Now, Vermont has an estimated turkey population of nearly 50,000. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

State officials have growing concerns about COVID outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Growing concerns about outbreaks at long-term care facilities
Quincy Ambe
NH police: Driver found parked, asleep on I-93 drags troopers
Viewer photo
Scott encourages ‘Vermont Lights the Way’ holiday campaign
File photo
Health dept. warns of possible exposure at Vt. church
Police investigating home invasion in Orleans

Latest News

Dan and Whit’s has been an Upper Valley community staple for what may feel like forever.
Norwich store helping neighboring businesses keep the lights on
Lighting contest to bring joy to the community
Newport lighting contest to brighten up your year
'Tis the season for giving, and for the 30th year in a row, the Fletcher Free Library is asking...
Fletcher Free Library seeks donations for Books for Children Gift Campaign
What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th
What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th
Vermont State Police are looking for information surrounding propane theft from a Family Dollar.
Information wanted surrounding Family Dollar propane theft