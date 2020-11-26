BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thanksgiving everyone! I managed to get a holiday walk in between the rain showers, I hope you did too!

It’s been a mild day today, and there will continue to be the chance for a few more showers overnight tonight.

Friday will also be mild, and clouds will be persistent. There will still be the slight chance for a passing shower or sprinkle.

A weak clipper system passing to our north on Saturday and that could clip us with a few light rain and mountain snow showers. Sunday will bring us some sunshine, and temperatures both days over the weekend will be a little closer to normal.

We are watching a strong storm system will be moving in for early next week. This storm will be bringing some mild temperatures along with it, so we are expecting mostly rain and wind from this one. The heaviest of the rain will be Monday night into Tuesday. That storm system will slowly drift across the northeast for much of the rest of the week with scattered rain showers and mountain snow showers.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on that storm system for next week, and fine-tune the details as we get closer to the time.

