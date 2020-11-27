Ads advise skiers, snowboarders about Vermont quarantine rules

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is putting the state’s travel restrictions front and center in ads aimed at skiers and snowboarders.

The marketing material from Philadelphia North advises would-be visitors to know Vermont’s rules about quarantining.

The state’s division of tourism and marketing is using digital banner ads and articles, email and social media campaigns, and podcast partnerships with wintersports websites to educate potential visitors about Vermont’s quarantine requirements and ski resort guidelines before they come.

The state is also sponsoring SnoCountry radio ski reports on more than 230 regional radio stations in the Northeast and airing ads on podcasts and streaming music services.

