Advertisement

Ads advise skiers, snowboarders about Vermont quarantine rules

Ads advise would-be ski and snowboard visitors to know Vermont's quarantine rules.
Ads advise would-be ski and snowboard visitors to know Vermont's quarantine rules.(Courtesy: Philadelphia North)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is putting the state’s travel restrictions front and center in ads aimed at skiers and snowboarders.

The marketing material from Philadelphia North advises would-be visitors to know Vermont’s rules about quarantining.

The state’s division of tourism and marketing is using digital banner ads and articles, email and social media campaigns, and podcast partnerships with wintersports websites to educate potential visitors about Vermont’s quarantine requirements and ski resort guidelines before they come.

The state is also sponsoring SnoCountry radio ski reports on more than 230 regional radio stations in the Northeast and airing ads on podcasts and streaming music services.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State officials have growing concerns about COVID outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Growing concerns about outbreaks at long-term care facilities
Quincy Ambe
NH police: Driver found parked, asleep on I-93 drags troopers
Viewer photo
Scott encourages ‘Vermont Lights the Way’ holiday campaign
File photo
Health dept. warns of possible exposure at Vt. church
Police investigating home invasion in Orleans

Latest News

Dan and Whit’s has been an Upper Valley community staple for what may feel like forever.
Norwich store helping neighboring businesses keep the lights on
Lighting contest to bring joy to the community
Newport lighting contest to brighten up your year
'Tis the season for giving, and for the 30th year in a row, the Fletcher Free Library is asking...
Fletcher Free Library seeks donations for Books for Children Gift Campaign
What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th
What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th
Vermont State Police are looking for information surrounding propane theft from a Family Dollar.
Information wanted surrounding Family Dollar propane theft