Businesses cautiously optimistic as Vermont ski resorts open

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - The Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally the first big moneymaker of the season for ski resorts. Conditions are often lacking, but not the enthusiasm of skiers and riders anxious to get in their first runs of the season. But resorts face big challenges this year amid pandemic restrictions. Our Olivia Lyons looks at how that’s playing out in one ski town.

“It’s opening weekend! It’s finally here!” said Bonnie MacPherson of Okemo Mountain.

Okemo is opening just about on schedule, bringing a little bit of normalcy for skiers and riders.

MacPherson says the ski industry is important for Vermont and its businesses.

But this year, fewer people are allowed on the slopes.

“That’s a challenge and our numbers are not going to be what they were,” MacPherson said.

People attest to quarantining when they reserve their spot, but since there is no way to prove it, it’s all on an honor system.

Geneva and Aaron Flowers of Hampton, New Hampshire, quarantined before coming and are staying at a hotel in town.

Aaron Flowers: Our last day last year before they shut down was here.

Geneva Flowers: And it was my first time coming to this mountain, so it’s really cool now that our first day coming back is here also.

The start of ski season means tourists in the area, people who give a boost to the economy in Ludlow.

“Vermont’s number one source of income and the economy is all about tourism,” said Jennifer Esposito of Jasper Forest.

Last ski season was Esposito’s first, but she says her store was busy. COVID does have people talking about shopping locally. But to all of those from out of state, she’s giving them her trust.

“I want to think that people are being safe. That they’re washing their hands. They’re keeping to themselves or quarantining, or keeping in their small groups and won’t come here if they’re sick,” she said.

At the bottom of the road to Okemo Mountain are a few spots for food. One is the Killarney Irish Pub, going into their 16th ski season.

“A typical season we usually do at least two to three times the business we do during the rest of the year,” said Mark Verespy of the Killarney Irish Pub.

Verespy is happy the mountain is back open but is cautious, hoping people are doing the right things before coming in.

A big issue for his pub is capacity. Right now, they can only open at 50%.

“At the bar, two, three deep on an apres-ski Friday or Saturday, that’s where we’re going to lose it,” Verespy said.

During a nonpandemic ski season, the pub would usually be just about full at 12:45 p.m. on a Friday.

“We ordered and staffed cautiously going into this weekend, whereas normally for Thanksgiving weekend, the mountain’s open, we’re ready to go,” Verespy said.

But, business owners in the area tell me they are staying optimistic for the ski season.

