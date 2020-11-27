Family marks 50 years of selling Christmas trees in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this Black Friday, a little bit of green.

At 81, Andy Moffatt is the face and the mouth of the Moffatt’s Vermont Products stand in South Burlington.

“Well, he’s always talked a lot, that’s nothing unusual,” Jim Dubuque said.

Dubuque is a friend and customer who comes to see Andy Moffatt every year.

“He knows his stuff and I think people just like to come down and listen to his Kingdom, Kingdom drawl,” Dubuque said.

This year marks 50 years that the Craftsbury native has set up his trees in South Burlington.

“Most of these trees come off our land that five generations of us has had the privilege to be on the land and use it, so that means a lot to me, too,” Moffatt said.

There have been some changes in the last 50 years, Moffatt has moved locations a few times, the area has developed, and, oh yeah, there’s a thing called COVID.

“It could be worse, it could be worse,” Moffatt said. “We can deal with a mask. Yup.”

It’s a family operation. Son Jesse and daughter-in-law Dianne also come down from the Northeast Kingdom to work at the operation.

“Most everybody comes and says, where’s the old guy?” Jesse Moffatt said.

For the first day of the season, business is good.

“I think a lot going on and everyone will still want a Christmas tree. That’s what I believe,” Andy Moffatt said.

“I just think trees just give everyone a good feeling,” Dubuque said.

The family expects to sell 800 trees right up to Christmas Eve.

Reporter Joe Carroll: This is a lot of work, right?

Andy Moffatt: But it’s fun work and we like it.

Getting in the Christmas spirit one tree at a time.

