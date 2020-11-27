Gas leak forces evacuations at St. Albans motel

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A gas leak forced evacuations at a motel on Main Street in St. Albans on Friday.

Crews arrived on the scene after a maintenance worker discovered an open gas line in the basement of the Cadillac Motel.

The St. Albans fire chief says it was an old line that was attached to an appliance in the basement and somehow got disconnected.

Gas leaked from the basement into rooms on the second floor.

Vermont Gas was called in.

Everyone in the motel had to evacuate. No one was injured.

