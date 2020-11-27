Advertisement

Health department warns against shopping in crowded stores on Black Friday

Health department warns of shopping in crowded stores this Black Friday
Health department warns of shopping in crowded stores this Black Friday(WDBJ)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:28 AM EST
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Health experts want you to stay safe if you choose to go out shopping this Black Friday.

The Essex County, New York, Health Department says holiday shopping in crowded stores is a higher risk activity that can lead to increased spread of COVID.

Posted by Essex County, NY Public Health on Thursday, November 26, 2020

They recommend the following alternatives:

  • Use contactless services for purchased items, like curbside pick-up.
  • Shop in open-air markets staying 6-feet away from others and wear a mask.
  • Shop online.

Members of the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association hope more shoppers will spend money at home because they say more then ever, retailers need support.

We’re told many local shops have upgraded online ordering, are offering curbside pickup and some have formed groups to offer local delivery.

The president of the association says people spend one-third of their holiday budgets during the Thanksgiving weekend.

Erin Sigrist says it won’t just support your local businesses, it also keeps tax dollars in the community to fund education and street improvements.

