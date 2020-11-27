Health dept. warns of possible exposure at Vt. church

IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health has put out a warning to anyone who attended Sunday services at the New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg on Nov. 22.

That’s because someone at the services that day tested positive for COVID-19 and the health department says they haven’t been able to get all the information they need to inform other people who may have been exposed.

The health department warns that this is how outbreaks can start.

Anyone who was at the services that day is urged to get tested for COVID. Testing is available every day with CIC Health at North Country Hospital in Newport. Click here to register or to find other testing sites.

Because it can take up to 14 days from exposure to the virus for symptoms to show, the health department wants people who were at the services to take precautions now to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

