Advertisement

Health dept. warns of possible exposure at Vt. church

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health has put out a warning to anyone who attended Sunday services at the New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg on Nov. 22.

That’s because someone at the services that day tested positive for COVID-19 and the health department says they haven’t been able to get all the information they need to inform other people who may have been exposed.

The health department warns that this is how outbreaks can start.

Anyone who was at the services that day is urged to get tested for COVID. Testing is available every day with CIC Health at North Country Hospital in Newport. Click here to register or to find other testing sites.

Because it can take up to 14 days from exposure to the virus for symptoms to show, the health department wants people who were at the services to take precautions now to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State officials have growing concerns about COVID outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Growing concerns about outbreaks at long-term care facilities
Quincy Ambe
NH police: Driver found parked, asleep on I-93 drags troopers
Viewer photo
Scott encourages ‘Vermont Lights the Way’ holiday campaign
Police investigating home invasion in Orleans

Latest News

Dan and Whit’s has been an Upper Valley community staple for what may feel like forever.
Norwich store helping neighboring businesses keep the lights on
Lighting contest to bring joy to the community
Newport lighting contest to brighten up your year
'Tis the season for giving, and for the 30th year in a row, the Fletcher Free Library is asking...
Fletcher Free Library seeks donations for Books for Children Gift Campaign
What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th
What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th
Vermont State Police are looking for information surrounding propane theft from a Family Dollar.
Information wanted surrounding Family Dollar propane theft