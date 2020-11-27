High Schools Working on Streaming Options

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fall High school sports season in the state of Vermont was a success. Playing outside with facial coverings and no more than 150 fans, the schools were able to get through with barely any problems.

“Yeah it’s very encouraging because for the most part, the kids and the coaches did their part in doing what they needed to do to be safe to make it happen,” said TJ Powers, the Athletic Director for Northfield and Williamstown High schools. “And also the fans for the most part cooperated.”

But there won’t be any fans this Winter. The ban on spectators at indoor sporting events is just one of the many stipulations put in place by the state.

“Yeah that’s gonna be really weird, in particular for basketball games,” Mt. Mansfield Activities Director David Marlow said. “I mean you’ve been here many nights where this place is really hopping with Cougar Nation and it’s really been the brand and culture that’s been built with our student body and community throughout the years.”

But one of the very few things where 2020 has an advantage over previous years is on the technological end. It has never been easier to be somewhere without actually being there. Welcome to the age of video streaming.

“We were lucky to have a local access channel, MMC TV streaming a bunch of our games, home games and home events for us, which I thought was really good for our fans to see,” Marlow said.

MMU is one of many schools in our region that linked up with some form of video service this Fall to make up for the limited attendance allowed. Marlow said it was a tremendous success for pretty much everyone.

“If they can’t attend the game or a family member living out of state is able to watch their relative now play a game that we typically would not have been streaming, you know I think it was really positive,” Marlow said.

And it was pretty easy for MMU.

“We needed a little wifi adapter so that way they could stream it live,” Marlow said. “We did a lot of games where we would tape the games and then play them back on MMC TV for people to see. There were a number of games late in the year where I was using my Twitter live account.”

Because so many schools have been able to do it successfully this Fall, it has encouraged other administrators to look into it for the Winter, especially with basketball and hockey being some of the biggest moneymakers when it comes to funding departments.

“We’re actually looking at a couple streaming services that people could subscribe to and be able to watch the games in the gym or on the rink,” Powers said. “We’re looking at advertising, sponsors and personal memberships if they sign on and create an account to subscribe to the streaming.”

Now anytime you’re talking about something that requires a lot of internet bandwith in Vermont, it’s not going to be perfect.

“As many people will tell you, cell service, wifi reception, around Jericho is pretty limited depending on your provider or whatnot,” Marlow said.

But it’s better than nothing. And MMU has expanded their capabilities to make sure that when we do get back to playing, fans will be able to see everything played in their gym.

“We did purchase a camera system through the National Federation (of high schools),” Marlow said. “We’ll be doing a license through them when we get the green light to play games for free access to be able to watch every JV A, JV B, and varsity girls and boys basketball games here in the gym, as well as any dance competitions.”

According to Marlow, that camera setup from the NFHS doesn’t even need to be turned on or monitored, they just plug in their schedule and it works automatically. The next step is to figure out a solution with Essex, be it through a similar setup, a deal with the Northeast Sports Network, or some other provider so the Cougars can get their home hockey games from the Essex Skating Facility online as well. And hopefully parents and fans will be able to fire up their computers to watch some high school sports this winter.

