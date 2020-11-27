Advertisement

Hulu offers Black Friday deal

Hulu is offering a Black Friday special price for its streaming service, available through...
Hulu is offering a Black Friday special price for its streaming service, available through Monday.(Hulu via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:48 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a Black Friday sale that could be perfect for someone who has been stuck at home since March - the gift of streaming more TV shows at home.

Hulu is offering access to its ad-supported streaming TV service for $1.99 a month.

The discount price is good for a full year. It then reverts to its usual monthly price of $5.99.

If you already are a Hulu subscriber, you may still save as the deal applies to both new as well as eligible returning subscribers.

Also, anyone who has signed up in the last three months can take advantage of the Black Friday sale.

The deal is a limited time offer. It’s available at Hulu.com through the end of Monday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State officials have growing concerns about COVID outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Growing concerns about outbreaks at long-term care facilities
Quincy Ambe
NH police: Driver found parked, asleep on I-93 drags troopers
Viewer photo
Scott encourages ‘Vermont Lights the Way’ holiday campaign
File photo
Health dept. warns of possible exposure at Vt. church
Police investigating home invasion in Orleans

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
Dan and Whit’s has been an Upper Valley community staple for what may feel like forever.
Norwich store helping neighboring businesses keep the lights on
Lighting contest to bring joy to the community
Newport lighting contest to brighten up your year
'Tis the season for giving, and for the 30th year in a row, the Fletcher Free Library is asking...
Fletcher Free Library seeks donations for Books for Children Gift Campaign
What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th
What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th