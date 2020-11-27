NH Audubon: Images of ‘racism, white supremacy’ on trail signs

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The president of New Hampshire Audubon says the group found several stickers on its trail signs last month with “images of hatred, racism, and white supremacy.”

Dough Bechtel said in a video message last week that the “bumper-sticker-sized” images were removed and reported to the police.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that there have been no developments since, and that other land trusts New Hampshire Audubon spoke with didn’t report anything similar.

In the video, Bechtel noted the group had issued a statement earlier this year saying it had zero tolerance for racism and would try to improve racial diversity.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)