Advertisement

NH Food Bank to host 19 drive-thru pantries in December

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Food Bank is hosting 19 drive-thru mobile food pantries during December across the state to meet growing demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The food bank has hosted dozens of mobile food pantries since March.

Food will be brought to:

  • Lakes Region Community College in Laconia on Dec. 1, 8, and 15 from noon to 2 p.m.
  • Runnings in Claremont on Dec. 1, 8, 15, and 29 from 10 a.m. to noon
  • The New Hampshire Liquor and Wine outlet parking lot in Colebrook on Dec. 3, 10, 17, and 31 from noon to 2 p.m.
  • Chapman’s in Gorham on Dec. 3, 10, 17, and 31 from 10 a.m. to noon.
  • The Comcast parking lot in Manchester on Dec. 4, 11, and 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • The New Hampshire Electric Co-Op in Plymouth on Dec. 4. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The New Hampshire Food Bank estimates an additional 71,000 people are now food insecure in the state, meaning one in seven residents don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

State officials have growing concerns about COVID outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Growing concerns about outbreaks at long-term care facilities
Quincy Ambe
NH police: Driver found parked, asleep on I-93 drags troopers
Viewer photo
Scott encourages ‘Vermont Lights the Way’ holiday campaign
File photo
Health dept. warns of possible exposure at Vt. church
Police investigating home invasion in Orleans

Latest News

Dan and Whit’s has been an Upper Valley community staple for what may feel like forever.
Norwich store helping neighboring businesses keep the lights on
Lighting contest to bring joy to the community
Newport lighting contest to brighten up your year
'Tis the season for giving, and for the 30th year in a row, the Fletcher Free Library is asking...
Fletcher Free Library seeks donations for Books for Children Gift Campaign
What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th
What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th
Vermont State Police are looking for information surrounding propane theft from a Family Dollar.
Information wanted surrounding Family Dollar propane theft