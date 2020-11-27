NH police: Driver found parked, asleep on I-93 drags troopers

HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say a driver found parked and asleep in the middle of Interstate 93 in Hooksett is accused of dragging troopers with his SUV after he woke up.

Troopers said the man got into a struggle with them Thursday. They eventually removed him and used a stun gun on him.

They arrested Quincy Suh Ambe, 28, of Lowell, Massachusetts, on charges of reckless conduct by use of a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

Ambe was released with a pending court date.

A phone number couldn’t be found for him. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)