Plattsburgh PD looks into all-electric fleet

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh Police Department is looking to be greener in the future.

Police Chief Levi Ritter says the department is looking into an all-electric fleet of police patrol vehicles. Ritter says they are looking at Tesla Model 3s for the department.

He says before the pandemic, it was his plan to head down to Connecticut to speak with a similar-sized department that made the switch and see if there were any unexpected costs.

Ritter said: “The question becomes would these commercially available electric vehicles hold up to the rigors we put through a combustion engine patrol vehicle? It would seem probable, but that’s really one of the things that I would like to test. This has my support but I want to make sure that we’re not converting just for the sake of converting without identifying hidden costs that might be and the durability question is really one of those hidden concerns that I have.”

Ritter says there would be benefits to making the switch; the electric fleet would run off the city’s cheap power, saving in gasoline costs and it would be more eco-friendly.

