Police investigating home invasion in Orleans

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a home invasion after two men forced their way into a house in Orleans.

Police spoke with the homeowners who say they were inside their home on South Street when it happened around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a fight broke out before the two suspects ran off. Neither of the victims was seriously hurt.

The men are accused of leaving in a dark-colored truck with an orange light bar over the cab, a back rack and tool box.

One of the suspects has an injury over one eye.

